Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Expected to Reveal Starting QB on Thursday
It's decision-making time for the New England Patriots and head coach Jerod Mayo and it seems like we're getting some answers very soon on one of the biggest looming questions around this team.
According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, Jerod Mayo has scheduled a new press conference for Thursday morning-- one that was not previously scheduled until today. It comes after Mayo commented on the Patriots' QB1 decision during Wednesday's presser, where he dropped that he would be unveiled to the players and those in the building on the same day.
The Patriots stand as the only team in the NFL without a starting quarterback named, as the Pittsburgh Steelers dubbed Russell Wilson as their guy earlier on Wednesday. Now, New England will join the club with an announcement of their own between their candidates of Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.
Maye has been a frequent standout during training camp and preseason, showing up with two solid performances in his reps against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, and has also been mentioned to be "outplaying" his veteran counterpart according to Coach Mayo.
Despite the praise from his head coach, we may see Brissett ultimately be named the Week One starter due to his extensive league experience, a quality that this New England staff seemingly values. Brissett has been mentioned as the QB1 dating back to training camp, and while Maye has made some extremely solid strides, the original plan could remain in place.
Needless to say, expect Jerod Mayo to come to the podium tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET with some big news to dish.
