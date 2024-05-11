Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Issues Initial Thoughts on Drake Maye
In just over two weeks since the 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped up, it's finally time to take a look at the newly-selected players in action during the league's rookie minicamp period.
For the New England Patriots, things kicked off on Saturday morning, where we received some notable intel on what to expect for the new guys moving forward into camp, as well as further into the season. Jerod Mayo spoke to the media ahead of practice, dealing a few bits of information on some expectations and plans for the coming days.
One of the details Mayo unveiled during his time with the media surrounded his thoughts on third-overall pick, Drake Maye, when he was asked about his first look of the rookie quarterback.
“Early impressions of Drake? He has a lot to work on. But I have no doubt he’ll put the work in.”
It should come as no surprise that a rookie quarterback has a few aspects of his game to iron out on the first day of camp, but Maye is seemingly doing all he can to be a sponge in the process. Coach Mayo later revealed that the rookie signal-caller was in the facility "all night" trying to get on the same page as the offense.
Without a starting quarterback to be named this distant from the season, there's still an immense amount of time for Maye to get to the level he needs to be to be named QB1. Throughout minicamp, OTAs, and every other training between now and week one, the goal for this staff will be to get the UNC product NFL ready as quickly and efficiently as possible.
It may end up being a lengthy process to get Maye up to speed, but with the correct development in place, the Patriots have a future star in the making.