Jerod Mayo Offers Intriguing Comparison for Patriots
The New England Patriots' rebuild has not exactly gotten off to a great start under head coach Jerod Mayo, as they are just 1-4 to start the 2024 NFL campaign.
However, with the Patriots getting set to face the Houston Texans in Week 6, Mayo has drawn some inspiration from his opponent and thinks it would behoove New England to take some notes.
“I would also say Nick (Caserio) has done a fantastic job with that roster as well,” Mayo said, via Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN. “Another guy — talking about Nick here — who made moves early on, and no one could really tell what he was doing, and then bam, all of a sudden, they have a good roster. I look up to Nick. I look up to DeMeco (Ryans) and that entire organization, and hopefully we can replicate some of that stuff here in the near term and in the future.”
Caserio used to work in the Pats' organization before leaving to take the job as Texans general manager in 2021. He has certainly done a remarkable job thus far, as he already led Houston to a surprising AFC South division title last year and has built one of the league's most impressive rosters.
While the Patriots may be wise to model themselves after the Texans, it will probably take New England quite some time to get there.
The Pats don't seem to have any sort of legitimate nucleus offensively. Of course, that can all change if rookie quarterback Drake Maye—who is getting set to make his debut—lights it up over the remainder of the season, but the Patriots also need significant help at the skill positions.
But to be fair to Mayo and New England, Caserio did have to take his fair share of lumps to reach this point in Houston. The Pats can only hope their rebuild is every bit as expedited as the one in Houston.
