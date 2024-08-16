Patriots' Jerod Mayo Says QB1 Battle 'Isn't Over' for Maye, Brissett
The New England Patriots took a different approach in their quarterback decisions during their second preseason game of the season, and it's safe to say their choice turned out well for them.
After playing rookie QB Drake Maye in just six snaps during their debut matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers, the UNC product showed out for two quarters in the Patriots' second bout against the Philadelphia Eagles. The end result of a 13-14 loss on the scoreboard isn't the most ideal, but New England saw a ton of positives out of their young signal caller.
Maye ended the night with a formidable stat line-- completing six of his 11 passes for 47 yards, along with his four carries for 15 yards, one being cashed in for a touchdown. We saw a few almost-highlight plays coming to form for the rookie as well, one being an eye-popping 65-yard bomb to a post route for Javon Baker that was ultimately unsuccessful.
All in all, it's gotten the Maye train rolling up in Foxboro, and as a result, has begun to accelerate the talks of a potential QB controversy being in place before the regular season's even kicked off. Jacoby Brissett has been deemed the projected opening-day starter by coach Jerod Mayo in training camp, but if the rookie keeps this up, it could be hard to keep him off the field.
Coach Mayo recognized the situation during his press conference on Friday after the game, deeming the QB battle as an open competition, and one that "isn't over" with just three weeks to go until the season opener:
"We have three more days of training camp practices, and it's our job as coaches to evaluate. The competition isn't over. They're still going to go out there, and they have to show not only themselves and their coaches but also their teammates. So, it's definitely still a competition."- Jerod Mayo on Patriots' QB competition
When comparing Maye to Brissett's showcase vs. the Eagles, Maye's performance jumps off the page a bit more. Jacoby Brissett came in to start for the entire first quarter, but tended to sputter by completing three of his seven passes for 17 yards, one of those incompletions being a brutal red zone interception that Mayo later deemed a "terrible" play.
Of course, it's just one game, and a load of practice lies ahead of us, but Maye's contributions at least turn this into a conversation starter. The wide expectation for the Patriots heading into the season has been to give Maye time to learn, develop, and enter him into the QB1 mix when the staff felt he was ready. Yet, in just two preseason games, that plan could be seeing a shift in a different direction.
The Patriots QBs will have another chance to shine during their final preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders, scheduled for kickoff at 7 PM ET on Sunday, August 25th.
