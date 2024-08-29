Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Reveals Rationale for Starting Jacoby Brissett
The New England Patriots have finally concluded their long-winded preseason QB1 controversy as the news comes from Jerod Mayo on Thursday morning that Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Brissett, the Patriots' veteran offseason free agency signing from this past spring, effectively beats out top-three overall pick Drake Maye for the starting spot despite a notably impressive preseason showing from the rookie. Mayo and New England are seemingly taking the long-term approach to developing their first-year QB and are going with the more experienced guy in the building to lead the charge.
Coach Mayo dove a bit into the reasoning behind his decision to name Brissett as the Patriots' starting quarterback:
"There are a lot of factors that led to this choice. I think the hard part is thinking in the short-term and the long-term at the same time. As an organization, though, we feel like Jacoby [Brissett] gives us the best chance to win right now."- Jerod Mayo
Maye, while providing some eye-catching highlights during the preseason, looked likely to land the QB2 role to begin the year from the start.
Brissett has been the signal caller taking the most first-team reps during practice, has started each of the team's preseason games, and was previously alluded to be the starting quarterback by Mayo during summer minicamps. Maye made some solid strides early on, but it seems the plan was to let him learn behind the vet all along.
Brissett will be in line to make his first start for New England since 2016 in just over a week when the Patriots travel to play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8th at 1 PM ET.
