Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Reveals Timeline for Starting QB Announcement
Week One of the 2024 NFL season is sitting right around the corner, meaning the clock is ticking quickly for the New England Patriots to iron out their quarterback plans for the coming season.
It's a contested battle that's bounced back and forth between the veteran offseason signing of Jacoby Brissett, along with the rookie newcomer Drake Maye, who's begun to make some increased traction to be the starter as he's continued to navigate through training camp and preseason.
Despite head coach Jerod Mayo's comments that Brissett would be in line to be QB1 earlier this summer, the race is still wide open for the third-overall pick to have a real shot at the role. Maye has seemingly made some notable strides in his development since joining aboard in Foxboro, paired alongside an eye-popping performance in his second preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles to help bolster his case immensely in recent weeks.
The topic of discussion has spanned across a solid chunk of the Patriots' offseason, but it looks like we could be getting our answers sooner rather than later on the situation, at least when you ask Coach Mayo.
When asked about his thoughts on when the Patriots will make their QB1 decision, Mayo hinted during Wednesday's team practice that come Monday or Tuesday after New England's final preseason game, we could have an idea of who the man for the job is:
" I would say by Monday night, we should know who the quarterback is. A Sunday night game, it's always hard to really crank through the film. Especially on the road. But I think Monday, Tuesday, you probably need to know who it is. Now, that doesn't mean I'll tell you on Monday or Tuesday."- Jerod Mayo on Patriots' QB1
While Mayo may be keeping his verdict close to his vest at first, it's clear a decision will finally be on the table within the next week. The final call may inevitably come down to how the events during Sunday's game vs. the Washington Commanders pan out between Brissett and Maye, with either showing out with a solid performance to put themselves over the edge.
Now, if the season were to start today, Brissett would likely be the one to handle the offense, as Mayo noted further into Wednesday's presser that "Jacoby is still QB1," but things can turn around quickly within a week's time. Just look at how the narrative has shifted around Drake Maye since he took the field against the Eagles-- going from a surefire QB2 to being in the race to become the lead signal caller.
Even in the case that Brissett is dubbed the guy to start vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Maye has clearly made some noise to merit a depth chart elevation earlier than expected in his rookie year. From being dubbed as a project-esque prospect to a potential Week One starter, things are moving in the right direction for the UNC product and further proving New England made the right decision during April's draft.
Fans will get their answers on New England's QB1 in due time, but be sure to tune into the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the Commanders at 7 PM ET on Sunday to see how the competition fares.
