Jerod Mayo Shares Thoughts on the State of Patriots' WR Room
After a season filled with turbulence at the wide receiver position for the New England Patriots, the team has taken on a bit of an overhaul to potentially bring this unit on the upswing for 2024.
When asking Jerod Mayo about the state of their receiving core, he seems to be excited to watch what this unit has in store, especially during OTAs. The Patriots' head coach dove a bit into how we can expect to see things shake out ahead of Monday's practice.
"It's a wide open competition," Mayo said. "We have some young bulls, we have some older players, we have guys who are really unproven. So, this is an opportunity for them to really get a leg up going forward. Especially when you don't have a guy like [Kendrick] Bourne out here in the spring, guys will have opportunities."
Thanks to the selections of second-round Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk and UCF's Baker, this squad will have a fresh set of pass catchers entering the fold to help whoever starts under center in New England this upcoming season.
Also factoring in the offseason signing of former Minnesota Vikings WR K.J. Osborn, the return of Kendrick Bourne, and JuJu Smith-Schuster revealing he enters OTAs at 100% health after entering last summer at 60%, this group should project to be on a vast upswing in 2024.
Without any true number-one receiver in the room, OTAs will present a shot for both vets and rookies to come in and prove themselves early into the preseason process. For the Patriots, it looks to be an extremely valuable chance for guys like Polk or Baker to make early impressions, or a player like Smith-Schuster to stand out after a down first year in New England.
Expect to see some big strides forward for this Patriots offense in 2024.
Follow Patriots Country on X for more New England Patriots coverage!