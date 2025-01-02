Jerod Mayo Unveils Silver Lining in Patriots' Brutal Season
It hasn't exactly been a fun season in Foxborough, as the New England Patriots are just 3-13 heading into their season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
As the Patriots prepare to head into a critical offseason, head coach Jerod Mayo is facing a barrage of concerns about his job security.
While the general feeling is that Mayo will be back for 2025, there is still a feeling of uneasiness around New England's head-coaching position, but Mayo himself has decided to look at the positives in the midst off the Pats' brutal campaign.
“It seems like we’ve been in the storm for a long time, I think the players, as a whole, have come into work every day during a difficult season," Mayo said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. "I think that’s been a huge piece of the puzzle and hopefully we can keep that going forward. We had eight one-score games this year and honestly, we need to win those games. That’s what the NFL is and that’s going to be the goal going forward.”
Essentially, Mayo is stating that the Patriots have been competitive in spite of the fact that their record may indicate otherwise.
That being said, New England has also been on the receiving end of some beatdowns.
Take last weekend, for example, when the Pats were hammered by the score of 40-7 in a humiliating loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
That resulted in fans booing and calling for Mayo's job.
All things considered, Mayo is only in his first season as Patriots head coach and probably deserves another chance given that he wasn't exactly handed a star-studded roster going into 2024.
New England is slated to have a wealth of cap room this coming offseason, so it's time the Pats get to work.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!