Report: Joey Slye Wins Patriots' Kicking Competition, Chad Ryland Cut
The New England Patriots have finally come to their long-awaited verdict on a key position battle ahead of the 2024 NFL season-- and no, it's not their starting quarterback competition.
According to multiple sources, the Patriots had opted to release former fourth-round kicker Chad Ryland as a part of their cuts for a 53-man roster, ultimately giving offseason addition Joey Slye the nod to be the team's starting kicker for the 2024 season.
Ryland, the 112th-overall pick out of Maryland in 2023, had a bumpy start to his career in Foxboro, despite being selected with such a high regard in the draft. He posted a league-low 64.0% field goal percentage on 25 attempts, drilling only 16 of them throughout his 17-game sample size.
As a result of his shortcomings, the Patriots brought in some outside competition this summer when Joey Slye came into the fold after spending two and a half seasons with the Washington Commanders. His pickup was followed by a solid training camp in which he outplayed Ryland, and was finally given the nod to start in New England on Tuesday.
Slye wasn't the most perfect kicker throughout last season, as he drilled 79.2% on field goals for the year-- the lowest percentage he's seen since his rookie year in the NFL. However, as he enters his age-28 season, the Patriots have seen enough during their preliminary action to give him another shot.
Slye will join Bryce Baringer, the Patriots' starting punter, in this special teams unit that will hopefully see an upward swing compared to what we saw last season.
