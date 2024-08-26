JuJu Smith-Schuster Re-Signs With Chiefs After Patriots Departure
It seems JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting another shot with his former team amid his recent New England Patriots release.
Per multiple sources, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Smith-Schuster to add him back to the roster after just a year of being separated. The 27-year-old is reportedly signing a minimum contract with the Chiefs as he still has $7 million guaranteed from his deal with New England.
Smith-Schuster, while mostly underwhelming during his Patriots tenure, was very productive during his one season in Kansas City. En route to the Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl victory, the former Pro Bowler posted the second-highest reception yards of his entire career (933), while also hauling in 78 receptions and three touchdowns.
Now, Smith-Schuster looks to return to Kansas City to help bring a third-straight Super Bowl ring to Patrick Mahomes and Co. Smith-Schuster will be alongside an already appealing receiving core, including the likes of Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, first-round pick Xavier Worthy, and of course, future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce.
This upcoming season will present a much better situation for Smith-Schuster to get back on his feet after a bumpy year in New England-- one that was festered with infrequent opportunity and an array of injuries. While we may not get to see him elevate to his former Pro Bowl status, expect him to be a worthwhile depth option in an elite Kansas City offense.
