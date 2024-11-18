Chiefs Sign Former Patriots Second-Round Pick
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has found a new home in the NFL, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, according to multiple reports. The former second-round pick had nearly a dozen teams interested in his services, but ultimately decided to sign with the defending Super Bowl champs, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Thornton was a surprise release by the Patriots over the weekend, being their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, in three seasons, he's only played 28 games with 13 starts, including just six apperances this season where he caught four passes for 47 yards.
Thornton should get an opportunity to earn a place on the 53-man roster in Kansas City as the defending champs are still trying to find a solution after losing Rasheen Rice to a knee injury. Thornton will start on the practice squad, learning the playbook, but could be a candidate for a workload later in the year once adjusted to the system.
As for the Patriots, they're leaving on Kendrick Bourne and a younger group of receivers to lead the way and build a foundation for Drake Maye to lean on. The Patriots offense is starting to click with their rookie quarterback, who appears to have sky-high potential in the NFL.
