Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte: 'Not A Doubt' He Makes 53-Man Roster
Of the New England Patriots' training camp battles to keep an eye on heading into this season, the competition lying at the wide receiver position sticks out as a clear place to watch. With 11 players on hand at the WR spot, it's a group that holds some promise for the 2024 year, yet ultimately will have a few names who fall short of the final 53-man roster.
We've already seen veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffer that fate recently, as the Patriots opted to release him after one year into a $25.5 million contract. It was one tough decision of many to go through the extensive process spanning through training camp.
However, when you ask second-year Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte about the team's position competition, there's no shortage of confidence in his chances of making the 53-man roster cut later this month.
Boutte spoke to the media after Sunday's training camp practice, where he expressed "no doubt" that he would land on the Patriots' final roster:
"“I feel like we’re all fighting for a job, but there’s not a doubt in my mind that I'm gonna make the team… I feel like I'm doing everything that I'm supposed to.”- Kayshon Boutte
Boutte, the Patriots' 2023 sixth-round pick enters this season fighting for a roster spot after a limited rookie season but has shown upside to warrant a strong look as a depth piece this coming season.
He started off his preseason well, posting a team-high 53 reception yards on 3 catches vs. the Carolina Panthers, and could be gearing up for another prominent role in the offense next game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles-- offering up an extended look as to why he's worthy of landing as one of the six to seven receivers to make the roster.
Boutte's competing with names like Patriots' 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, along with other dark horse candidates like JaQuae Jackson, Kawaan Baker, and David Wallace. Despite the competition, the confidence in the former LSU receiver's mind remains high.
The Patriots' roster decisions will be made later this month on August 27th.
