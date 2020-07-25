PatriotMaven
Watch: Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson Display Athleticism in Workout Video

Devon Clements

Several New England Patriots players have been seen on "The Sideline Hustle" Instagram page this offseason. Now we can add two more to that group. 

2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene and fullback Jakob Johnson were seen on Drew Lieberman's business page running routes, catching passes, and looking very much in shape (to say the least). 

While it's not unusual to see Keene, who was drafted in part because of his great athleticism, run routes and catch passes, what is a little different is seeing Johnson do the same. 

Johnson, who is part of the NFL's International Pathway Program, has strictly played fullback and has played the traditional sense of that role since he has joined New England, which is being primarily a blocker. In four games last year he had two targets and brought in one of them for five yards. 

However, because of the competition that will take place this summer at fullback, Johnson may be attempting to expand his repertoire. 

The Patriots added Dan Vitale this offseason, who is a player that has drawn comparisons to 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a versatile threat out of the backfield that is a great blocker and pass-catcher. If Johnson wants to win the starting fullback job this upcoming season, he must prove he is more valuable than Vitale. That means Johnson will have to show his value as a pass-catcher.

If the above video is any indication of the progress he has made in that facet of his game, then Johnson will surely spark quite the competition at a position that very few teams use nowadays in the NFL. 

