Kevin Tame's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Trade Down, Obtain Mac Jones Familiar Weapon

Trade: Patriots Trade 21st overall selection to New York For No. 36 and No. 67

As we have all witnessed over the years, Belichick is far more likely to trade back and acquire additional picks than he is to package assets to move up the board. In this scenario, Belichick calls up Joe Schoen to add another day two selection while staying in range to get his guy. The Giants already have two choices in the top-10, so they add another first-rounder from New England to help add leadership and structural players in their rebuild.

Second Round, 36th Overall: Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Before you say it, yes the Patriots just signed Jabril Peppers, and, yes, they just drafted Kyle Dugger two years ago. That being said, Belichick appears to be loading up on interchangeable defensive backs, and Pitre is just that. His versatility showed in college when Baylor would use him as a pass rusher or play single-high free safety. With McCourty's clock ticking, and Peppers on a short-term deal, perhaps the veterans help develop Pitre for a future impact?

Second Round, 54th Overall: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah

Adding speed at the linebacker position remains high on the priority list for the Patriots come draft weekend. Brian Asamoah is an interesting player because he is one of the under-the-radar prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft class. He has raw athletic tools and good high-end instincts. He flashes high-upside pass-rush ability too. He doesn’t fit the typical size description of an NFL linebacker, but he's an athletic freak. He's the type of player that could flourish under Bill Belichick. As for his speed, he ran a 4.56 40 time at the combine.

Third Round, 67th overall: Alabama WR John Metchie

By now it feels like a lock that John Metchie will end up drafted by the Patriots. New England met with Metchie at the combine and then reportedly had him in Foxborough today for a top-30 visit.

Metchie won’t be a perimeter WR at the next level, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a threat to make plays downfield. In 13 games in 2022, he racked up 96 catches, 1142 yards, and eight touchdowns. He's a very productive player and his comfort level and connection with Mac Jones are also intriguing.

Third Round, 85th Overall: Kentucky ED Josh Paschal

Josh Paschal’s versatility is perfect for a Bill Belichick defense. He can play multiple spots along the line and serve multiple roles in both two-gap and gap-penetration scenarios. He has a good build and length to succeed at the next level.

Last season, he played in all 12 games and totaled 53 tackles. He also had 15.5 tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks, a team-high eight quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and a blocked kick. He was a complete player on defense for the Wildcats.

In terms of football IQ, he was a totally different player in 2021 as compared to 2020. If he’s going to continue that trend, he will prove to be a solid third-round pick for the Patriots.

Fourth Round, 127th Overall: LSU CB Cordale Flott

Taking into consideration that the Patriots lost both starting cornerbacks from the beginning of the 2021 season, Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson, cornerback is certainly a position of need.

Cordale Flott feels like a Belichick type of player. He showed versatility by lining up in the nickel, on the outside, and even as a deep safety. In fact, Flott was one of the most improved players on LSU's defense and in all of college football during the 2021 season. He played in 35 games with the Tigers, starting 21. He compiled 99 career tackles with 5.5 for losses, 12 pass breaks up, and one interception. Flott is an evolving cornerback who can come in on special packages and move up the roster through special teams.

Fifth Round, 158th Overall: Wake Forest Tackle Zach Tom

Zach Tom is an elite pass blocker and a hidden gem in this year's offensive line draft class. Truthfully, he should be off the board before pick No. 158, but if he is on the board here, the Patriots have to pounce on him. One of the only real red flags is that he is undersized for a left tackle at 304lbs. He'll need to get bigger and add 15 pounds for him to become a well-rounded pro. Either way, adding offensive lineman depth is never a bad thing.

Fifth Round, 170th Overall: Idaho DL Noah Ellis

Noah Ellis is a is a brick wall. He is a massive human being. At 6'4 365 lbs, Elliss has all the physical measurements to succeed, and with a little coaching on technique, he could be a force in the run game at the next level. His draft stock might have been hurt a little, however, especially after he ran a 5.66 40 time. Either way, he would help the Patriots run defense.

Sixth Round, 200th Overall: South Carolina RB ZaQuandre White

Zaquandre White is an underrated running back in this class. At 6'0 205lbs, he's an explosive runner for a guy his size. Whether or not he would make an impact on the Patriots remains to be seen, but perhaps he makes his mark on special teams? One thing White does have going for him is that he didn’t fumble at all last season. Patriot fans have seen players end up in Belichick's dog house if they put the ball on the ground.

Sixth Round, 210th Overall: San Jose State TE Derrick Deese Jr.

Late round flier on a tight end whose dad, is a former 49ers offensive lineman? Why not. He can be a decent pass-catching tight end. In fact, he was a wide receiver in high school. However, he might have to work on his blocking. He likely isn't a full-time player at this stage, but that's what coaching is for. Remember this selection is a late-round flier.