PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Kraft Family Releases Statement on George Floyd's Death

Devon Clements

The Kraft family has released a statement in regards to the death of George Floyd, who was an African American man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer last week. 

Here is what they said, via Patriots.com:

"Over the last several days, we have tried to listen, learn and reflect. We have been at a loss for the appropriate words, perhaps because there are none to adequately describe the horrific incidents of the last few weeks. It is impossible for us to comprehend what happened to George Floyd or the pain his family must be feeling, a pain that resonates with so many others who have lost loved ones in similar brutalities that were not captured on video for the rest of the world to see. We cannot begin to understand the frustration and fear members of our black community have faced for generations. Recent events have shined a light on a topic that demands much more attention.

"Our country deeply needs healing. We don't have the answers, but we do know that we want to be a part of the change. As leaders in the New England community, we must speak up. Here is where our family, and our organization, stands:

"We are horrified by the acts of racism we've witnessed. We are heartbroken for the families who have lost loved ones, and we are devastated for our communities of color, who are sad, who are exhausted, who are suffering. We know that none of the sadness, exhaustion or suffering is new. We know it is systemic. Our eyes, ears and hearts are open.

"Our family has a long history of supporting vulnerable people in our communities and advocating for equality. But past efforts don't mean anything until we all stand on equal footing in America, so we must act in the present, and not simply rely on what we've done in the past. There remains much work to be done. We will not rest on statements, because words without actions are void. Rather, we will work harder than ever before – through our philanthropy, community engagement, advocacy and supporting the work of our players – to build bridges, to promote equality, to stand up for what's right and to value ALL people."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Simms Says Jarrett Stidham Reminds Him 'a Little' of Tony Romo

"He's got great mechanics, he's natural that way. He's smart, and we know he's being well-schooled up there in New England."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Rob Ninkovich Says Dolphins Won't Push Tua to Be Week 1 Starter

"If you’re pushed out there too soon and you lose a little bit of that vital confidence, it can affect you."

Devon Clements

Article on linebacker core after Van Noy and Collins are now gone

Max McAuliffe

AFC East Foe Josh Allen Is Being Heavily Wagered on in MVP Betting

Allen is the most popular NFL MVP bet based on percentage of cash wagered.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Are 21st in Peter King's FMIA NFL Power Rankings

"I think this season breaks the Patriots’ 11-year stranglehold on the AFC East, but I’m pretty sure everyone in that building wants to rub our faces in such predictions, and that’s a great motivator."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Talked With Patriots Early in Free Agency

The veteran free-agent quarterback apparently talked to New England earlier this offseason. Obviously, nothing transpired.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Stephon Gilmore Named to PFF 50

Gilmore is currently the only Patriots player to make the list.

Devon Clements

Watch: Patriots Share Extended Behind-the-Scenes Footage From 2020 NFL Draft

A more extended look at how the New England Patriots worked their war rooms on draft night this year.

Devon Clements

Could Patriots Be Adopting Iowa State's Defensive Philosophy?

With many safeties on the roster, the Patriots could very easily bring a new concept to the NFL ranks.

Max McAuliffe

by

Chris Mitchell

Film Review: Dan Vitale Can Add New Wrinkle to Fullback Position in New England

Dan Vitale has the potential to be a chess piece for Josh McDaniels to use all over the offense.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe