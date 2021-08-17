Moving On Up: Dugger Poised For a Year Two Leap with Patriots in 2021

After the New England Patriots defeated the Washington Football Team 22-13 in Week 1 of the 2021 preseason, there were plenty of headlines to pay attention to. On a night where the quarterback position stole the headlines, most people looked to Mac Jones and Cam Newton's performances. However, another standout who made a big impact during his snaps last Thursday night, and who has looked good in camp, is safety Kyle Dugger.

All things considered, the former Division II Lenoir-Rhyne University star had a solid rookie season. He played in 14 games, including seven starts. He finished year one of his NFL career with 64 combined tackles, including 43 solo. Those are not eye-popping numbers, however, Dugger was drafted with the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He entered the league having to deal with covid protocols and yet try adjusting to the NFL with a lack of an offseason.

Dugger played in the first four defensive drives of the game. As a matter of fact, he flew around the field during his 28 snaps on Thursday. One of his game highlights came on a deep ball that he had well-covered. Myles Bryant broke up the pass intended to tight end Temarrick Hemingway, but Dugger was in a perfect position to contest the pass.

Not all of his play was perfect though. Dugger did get beat by Logan Thomas for a 24-yard gain on third-and-10. That play was not entirely Dugger's fault. Thomas made a great adjustment to the football coming up with the back shoulder catch. Dugger played Thomas with inside leverage and Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a perfect ball towards the sideline away from Dugger.

Today during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, Zach Ertz went over the top and beat Kyle Dugger in the end zone. It was a nice red zone connection from Jalen Hurts to Ertz.

Covering pass-catching tight ends is easier said than done, which is why he worked on his man coverage skills this past offseason. While there’s still room for Dugger to grow, his early success has opened his teammate's eyes. Fellow safety, Adrian Phillips, and Dugger played a lot of the same roles in 2020, so he has had a front-row seat of watching Dugger grow.

"The main thing that you want to see in young players is how they take the success and if they're still hungry the next year and he's still hungry, there's still a lot out there for him to get, he still wants to learn," said Phillips of Dugger. "He takes coaching, he just goes out there and makes plays. [He's] physically gifted and when you add that to somebody who cares about the mental aspect of the game, he has no ceiling. It's good to see that and if he stays on the right path it could take him to some great places."

The Patriots will be relying on Dugger to make a big impact this season. In light of Patrick Chung's retirement, and Devin McCourty being 34 years old, New England needs a long-term replacement at safety. There’s room for improvement, but if the 25-year-old continues to stack together good practices and continues to work hard, he'll make that year two jump that the coaching staff is looking for this season.