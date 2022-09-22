The Baltimore Ravens are not overly concerned about Lamar Jackson's relative inaction at Wednesday's practice ahead of a Week 3 Sunday showdown against the New England Patriots.

Nevertheless, after Jackson wore a sleeve on his right arm on Wednesday, apparently skipping much throwing due to discomfort, the Thursday news surely serves as a relief.

Jackson was on Wednesday listed as a limited participant due to a right elbow injury, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh at the same time made it clear that his starting QB, a former NFL MVP, is “good-to go” for this weekend’s matchup.

And what about the sleeve? Harbaugh called it "just a normal course of the season thing."

Fine. But on Thursday, the sleeve is gone - which we would characterize as even more "normal.''

Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots have the greatest respect for Jackson, as evidenced by Belichick this week raving in advance of the size of the contract the QB - who has shut down negotiations with Baltimore until after the 2022 season - will eventually get.

Lamar Jackson has probably earned every bit of that coming money, and he has earned all the acclaim as a duel-threat star as well. But as it concerns the Patriots? They would just as soon force him into an off day, causing whatever sort of discomfort they can manage in the Sunday 1 p.m. ET start at Gillette Stadium.

