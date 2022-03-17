Skip to main content

Local Prospect Spotlight: Bryce Watts, CB, University of Massachusetts

Bryce Watts is a talented player who feels that he is the best corner in this draft class.

Bryce Watts, the exciting cornerback from UMass sat down with Patriot Maven's very own Kevin Tame Jr for this exclusive Zoom Interview, which can be viewed in the above video.

Name: Bryce Watts

Position: Cornerback

School: UMass

Size: 6’-1" 187lbs

Player Comp: Jaire Alexander

Watts played well for the UMass Minutemen in 2021. As outlined by umassathletics.com, Watts played in all 12 games for the Minutemen this season, totaling 43 tackles. His one interception helped seal UMass’ only win of the season over UConn.

Even though Watts just declared for the NFL draft after playing for UMass in 2021, he actually committed to Virginia Tech in 2017. At the time, Watts was a three-star athlete from Toms River, New Jersey. In 2016, he pledged to Rutgers before backtracking on his commitment months later. Two days after re-opening his recruitment, he committed to Virginia Tech. He totaled 29 tackles, including 28 solo stops, and an interception as a member of the Hokies. He also defended seven pass breakups. 

After playing in every game for the Hokies in his first two years of college football, Watts transferred to UNC following the 2018 season. He sat out 2019 with the Tar Heels per NCAA transfer rules and then opted out of the 2020 season in August.

According to Watts, once he entered the transfer portal, he was also being recruited by the likes of Illinois, Temple, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Vanderbilt. Watts ultimately ended up choosing UMass over some big-name programs.

"UMass actually has ties to UNC. Some of the coaches that were there had ties to UNC, Watts said. "Coach Tudryn and Coach Walt Bell coached at UNC, so it was a very transition to go to UMass."

His style of play on the field has drawn comparisons to Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

