Local Prospect Spotlight: Jay Rose, TE, University of Connecticut

Jay Rose is a talented player who feels that he has some of the best hands in this draft class.

Jay Rose, the exciting tight end from UConn, sat down with Patriot Maven's very own Kevin Tame Jr for this exclusive Zoom Interview, which can be viewed in the above video.

Name: Jay Rose

Position: Tight End

School: UConn

Size: 6’-3 1/2" 251lbs

Player Comp: Jordan Reed

After five seasons at the University of Connecticut, Rose now looks to pursue a professional football career at the next level. At 6-foot-3 1/2 and 257 pounds, he possesses a big catch radius, is very tough to bring down after the catch.

Rose finished his college career with 55 catches for 561 yards and three touchdowns. 

An interesting note on Rose is even though he's a tight end, he actually played quarterback in high school.

According to Rose, he played quarterback all of his life but made the switch to tight end his sophomore year because there was a senior quarterback. 

"After playing that one year at tight end, it worked out well because it caught a lot of schools' eyes, Rose said. "I started to really think about it and with my athletism and ability to catch the ball, I kind of just figured that's definitely my best route to the NFL."

His style of play on the field has drawn comparisons to former Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed. Ironically enough, Reed also went to UConn and started off as a quarterback before making the switch to tight end.

