Mac Jones Signs Rookie Deal with Patriots

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is officially a New England Patriot.

The Pats’ 2021 first-round draft choice has signed his contract with New England, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The signing was listed on Tuesday’s NFL transaction wire.

As the 15th overall selection, the Patriots and Jones agreed on a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option, which is standard for all first-round picks. The 21-year-old’s contract is reportedly worth up to $15.6 million, with a near $9 million signing bonus.

The Alabama product had both a productive and successful season in 2020. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. His season culminated with leading the Crimson Tide to the National Championship. As such, he became the first quarterback drafted by head coach Bill Belichick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He also is the first quarterback taken by the Patriots in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

Jones is a part of a Patriots’ quarterback depth chart that includes Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Despite indications made by Belichick shortly after the Draft that Newton was still the starter, Jones is expected to compete for the starting position during training camp, which officially opens on July 28th.