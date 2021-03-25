What Matt Judon’s First Chat With Belichick Was Like

New Patriots linebacker got a first-hand look at what Bill Belichick is like

After signing a four-year contract worth as much as $56 million, with $32 million guaranteed -- the richest contract for a defensive player in Patriots history -- Matt Judon got to meet Bill Belichick this week.

The conversation between the linebacker and the coach went about the way you’d expect -- short and sweet.

"He gave an overview of the team and how they run things and everything," Judon recalled during his first Pats video conference on Wednesday. "He just kept it very him, and it was funny, and it was good. That's how he did it. Obviously, we'll have a lot more conversations coming up."

Belichick hopes the two-time Pro Bowl selection’s play does most of his talking. After recording 34.5 sacks in five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Judon, 28, will be expected to improve their lackluster pass rush and defense against the run.

If anything, he already proved his versatility by making his free agent decision last week while on vacation at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

"It moved fast,” he explained. “It was calls back and forth from my agents and we fielded offers and within three hours we had a deal. It moved fast, but it was a good experience. It was a very good experience. … It worked out how it was supposed to work out. I think I am in the best situation possible for my football career.”