Patriots Let Matthew Judon Choose Between Trade to Falcons or Bears
The developments concerning the New England Patriots' most recent trade involving Matthew Judon are still churning through the NFL headlines.
The secret's out that the Patriots have ultimately opted to trade two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher to the Atlanta Falcons for the return of a 2025 third-round pick after contract talks between the two sides stalled as the offseason began to dwindle. However, how the deal actually came to fruition is a bit interesting.
According to NFL insider Albert Breer of NFL Network, the Patriots seemingly allowed Judon to choose his trade destination between both the Chicago Bears and the Falcons, where the 32-year-old ultimately selected to take his talents to... you guessed it! Atlanta.
"New England, believing the Bears and Falcons were in a similar category, and with third-round offers from both, gave OLB Matthew Judon his choice of being dealt to Atlanta or Chicago. Judon, obviously, picked Atlanta."- Albert Breer on Matthew Judon trade
Considering the Patriots received a similar package of a third-round pick in a trade offer from Chicago, it makes sense that New England viewed each with pretty comparable value-- especially when viewing the expectations of how each of the Bears and Falcons will perform this season and how that could alter their draft position.
Instead of putting the decision in the hands of the front office, New England deferred to the thoughts of their Pro Bowl pass rusher, making for a mutually beneficial trade on both ends. As Judon leaves after three years of service with the Patriots and totaling 32 total sacks in his tenure, he departs on a good note to now pursue the chance of a playoff berth in Atlanta.
As the Patriots move on from their continuous contract discussions with Judon, they leave with a third-round pick for the coming draft in their pocket, and a focus honed in on a future filled with drafting and developing new talent.
