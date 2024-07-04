Patriots' Matthew Judon Drops Eerie Social Post Amid Contract Talks
Things are getting a bit unpredictable in the discussions revolving around Matthew Judon's long-term future with the New England Patriots...
The outlook started to look hopeful earlier this offseason when Judon and the Patriots seemed mutually on board to get something hammered out. However, as we enter the month of July without an agreement in place, you start to question whether or not a deal will actually come to fruition. Training camp is sitting right around the corner at the end of the month, so the pressure is starting to heat up for both sides.
Despite that pressure closing in, don't hold your breath on any new extension coming to form for the 31-year-old pass rusher.
Judon had an interesting response to a fan on Twitter/X when asked about his current contract dilemma, and it didn't seem too reassuring for Patriots fans looking for good news on the case:
The four-time Pro Bowler is set to be on the final season of his four-year contract searching for a re-established deal to keep him with the Patriots for the foreseeable future, and potentially end his career with.
Judon has established himself as one of the cornerstones of this Patriots defense since arriving to Foxboro in 2021. Last season was a bit shaky due to his lingering bicep injury that kept him out of action for all but four games, but when healthy, he's one of the most prolific pieces in this New England front seven.
The Patriots have remained busy this offseason in their efforts to remain existing talent on the roster, especially on the defense, headlined by new contracts for Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger, Jahlani Tavai, and Josh Uche. Judon likely sits as next in line to get a nod for that aspired deal, but we've yet to see any forward progress on that front.
Nothing's final yet, but any hopes of an extension coming Judon's way this summer could be dead in the water. Keep an keen eye on the edge rusher's status as we near closer to week one of the regular season.
