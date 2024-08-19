Matthew Judon Issues Heartfelt Goodbye Message to Patriots Fans
Just last week, we finally saw the New England Patriots mark the end of their prolonged offseason saga with Matthew Judon amid his recent trade to the Atlanta Falcons, shipping him over to the NFC for the first time in his career after three years of service in Foxboro.
While a tough decision to make, it felt almost inevitable as we drew nearer to the start of the next NFL season, as the two sides were unable to work out a long-term extension to keep him with the Patriots for the foreseeable future. Without the money being there for either party, the parting of ways was ultimately the route this front office opted to go, with New England receiving a 2025 third-rounder in their package back.
Still, while a trade to the Falcons was the end result (and one that wasn't option A for either side), it seems Judon himself still holds New England in a high regard.
Matthew Judon dropped a response to Patriots fans in his latest interview with CBS Sports Boston, where the edge rusher had nothing but love to dish, dubbing himself as "always" a fan of New England and Massachusetts:
"I appreciate y’all for all the memories and everything y’all did for me. It’s not the way that we wanted and I’m sorry that my last play was an injury… as far as being fans and family, we’ll always be that. I’ll always be a fan of New England and Massachusetts because it's done me so well… Hopefully y’all fans of mine wish me success, but I wish y’all nothing but success. And I’ll definitely be back to Foxborough. I’ll definitely be back… I just don’t know when.”- Matthew Judon's message to Patriots fans
The ending wasn't picture-perfect, but Judon still made out with a solid three-year sample size in New England. The four-time Pro Bowler played 38 games during his time with the Patriots, posting 32.0 sacks, 133 total tackles, and 33 TFLs en route to two Pro Bowls in Foxboro. In his 2022 campaign, we even saw him get some credit as a DPOY candidate, which was eventually taken home by San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa.
However, the Patriots find themselves moving onto a new era without their star defender, now leaning upon other emerging candidates on the defensive line like Keion White, Josh Uche, and Oshane Ximines. As for Judon, he turns his focus to a competitive situation in Atlanta, with hopes of inking his coveted extension down the line.
While we can't expect Judon to return to Foxboro this season, as the Patriots are scheduled to play the Falcons during the 2025 year, expect to then see a reunion come to form in the event the 32-year-old hammers out an extension with his new squad.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!