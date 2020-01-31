Patriots' Devin McCourty Explains Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady grabbed headlines on Thursday and a bit into Friday after he posted this cryptic photo on social media without a caption.

Speculation grew from the photo, as it was believed Brady may be hinting at the possibility of him leaving New England this offseason. Others thought that the 42-year-old QB may have been doing a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

According to Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty, Brady's intention behind the social media post was neither of those things.

“(Jason McCourty and I) both actually FaceTimed Tom,” McCourty said on Barstool Radio Friday. “We were like, ‘Bro, we’re at the Super Bowl. Why would you do this?’ And he was like, ‘Everybody’s overreacting.’ He’s like, ‘It’s not is he going to stay, is he going to go?’

"He was like, ‘Bro, I’m 42 years old, one of the oldest guys in the league, wanted to remind people that the best photos are in black and white.’ “That’s all its was, bro. Black and white. It’s a classic, like, I’m the classic Tom Brady, black and white, put it all together, I’m still out here doing it.”

After all the overreaction and dramatization of Brady's post, in the end - that's all it was. The future Hall of Famer was not hinting at his looming decision this offseason, and he wasn't paying homage to the Laker legend that died this past weekend. Brady was just trying to keep it simple, and show everyone that the best photos are in black in white.

Unfortunately, for anyone that tried to analyze the photo over the past 24 hours, it was anything but black and white.