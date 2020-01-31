PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots' Devin McCourty Explains Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post

Devon Clements

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady grabbed headlines on Thursday and a bit into Friday after he posted this cryptic photo on social media without a caption. 

Speculation grew from the photo, as it was believed Brady may be hinting at the possibility of him leaving New England this offseason. Others thought that the 42-year-old QB may have been doing a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. 

According to Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty, Brady's intention behind the social media post was neither of those things. 

“(Jason McCourty and I) both actually FaceTimed Tom,” McCourty said on Barstool Radio Friday. “We were like, ‘Bro, we’re at the Super Bowl. Why would you do this?’ And he was like, ‘Everybody’s overreacting.’ He’s like, ‘It’s not is he going to stay, is he going to go?’

"He was like, ‘Bro, I’m 42 years old, one of the oldest guys in the league, wanted to remind people that the best photos are in black and white.’ “That’s all its was, bro. Black and white. It’s a classic, like, I’m the classic Tom Brady, black and white, put it all together, I’m still out here doing it.”

After all the overreaction and dramatization of Brady's post, in the end - that's all it was. The future Hall of Famer was not hinting at his looming decision this offseason, and he wasn't paying homage to the Laker legend that died this past weekend. Brady was just trying to keep it simple, and show everyone that the best photos are in black in white. 

Unfortunately, for anyone that tried to analyze the photo over the past 24 hours, it was anything but black and white. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could WR Danny Amendola Return to New England? https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/news/lions-danny-amendola-could-return-to-patriots-with-tom-brady

John Maakaron

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Devin McCourty Says It Was Plan All Week to Bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty recalled that it was the plan all week to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, which is contrary to what Butler and Eric Rowe said about the situation.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post May Have Been Kobe Bryant Tribute

An Instagram post by Tom Brady that many have speculated could be hinting at Brady's offseason decision could actually just be a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

WATCH: Tom Brady, Sony Michel Hilariously Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and running back Sony Michel read some mean tweets during Thursday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Devon Clements

Jason McCourty: 'I Definitely Plan on Playing Next Year'

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, age-32, said he intends on playing football next season after undergoing groin surgery a couple weeks back.

Devon Clements

Patriots React to OL Coach Dante Scarnecchia's Retirement

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia of the Patriots announced his retirement from the NFL after 34 seasons total in New England.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This Tom Brady Story Shows How QB's Selfless Mentality Changed Over Years

Scott Pioli's story about Tom Brady and how he handled his contract negotiations in the mid-2000s shows how time has changed the way Brady feels about his situation in New England.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Says Tom Brady's Future Won't Impact His Decision

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said Tom Brady's decision this offseason doesn't affect which decision McCourty will make during free agency.

Devon Clements

WATCH: Sneak Peak of 'The Great Brady Heist' Released by FOX Sports

FOX Sports released a speak peak of their documentary explaining the story behind Patriots QB Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl LI jersey.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: "up to 8" Teams Interested in Signing Tom Brady This Offseason

Patriots quarterback Brady is rumored to have up to eight teams that would be interested in signing him this offseason when he becomes a free agent.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe