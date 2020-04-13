PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Devin McCourty Says Patriots Should Re-Sign Chris Hogan

Devon Clements

With Jarrett Stidham projected to become the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2020, it would be wise of Bill Belichick to surround the young QB with experienced pass-catchers that know New England's system and can be relied upon. 

Yes, Julian Edelman fits that bill, as well as Mohamed Sanu, who should take a big step forward in Year 2 of being a Patriot and has made a career from being a reliable receiver. But what if New England added another former Patriots player into the mix to give Stidham one more veteran option? That's why captain and safety Devin McCourty is calling for his team to re-sign Chris Hogan. 

Here is what McCourty said on the latest episode of the "Double Coverage Podcast" with his brother Jason in which they had Hogan on as a guest. 

“You heard it here first, man: Chris Hogan back to New England. We get him back there, we got 7-Eleven, always open. We’ve got a new quarterback, let’s bring an old target back,” McCourty said, as transcribed by NESN.com. “That’s what we do in New England. LeGarrette [Blount] came back, next thing you know, 18 touchdowns. That’s what happens in New England. Deion Branch came back in 2010, touchdowns everywhere. So New England, get a head start. Start your articles now. It’s 8:47. Devin has said it."

At 32 years old, Hogan is currently a free agent after a one-year stint with the Panthers last season. 2019 was a season to forget for Hogan, as he was placed on injured reserve in October, and caught just eight passes for 67 yards in the seven regular season games he was active for. 

While Devin is right when he says players that return to the Patriots have a knack for having a bounce back year, it's hard to make the same case for Hogan. The veteran receiver has never eclipsed 700 receiving yards or five touchdowns in a single season since entering the league in 2012. His best season to-date was in 2016 while in New England, in which he had 680 receiving yard and four touchdowns on 38 receptions. But Hogan was a starter for the Patriots that season. That wouldn't be the case this time around in New England. 

If Hogan were to become a Patriot this offseason, it wouldn't happen until after the draft. New England likely wants to take their chances in the draft to see if they can acquire one or two receivers from this year's historically deep wide receiver class. If they can, then Hogan likely won't be signed since the Patriots will then have Edelman, Sanu, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd and whoever they draft next week. That's already a loaded wide receiver room that will have to be shaved down this summer. 

So, while Devin McCourty threw out a hopeful scenario for the return of one of his former teammates, at this point, his request seems like a long shot. 

Comments (1)
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

I'm not sure how I feel about this.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Build Your Best NFL All-Time Squad Using Sports Illustrated's Model

What is the best squad you can make using just $15?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Had Pre-Draft Visit With OG Michael Onwenu

Devon Clements

PFF QB Rankings

Max McAuliffe

Patriots' Big Board for 2020 Draft

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Patriots 'Love' Oregon QB Justin Herbert

“They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him?”

Devon Clements

3 Trades Patriots Could Make to Acquire 3rd Overall Pick From Lions

Trading away two of their top veteran players and/or giving up significant draft capital could help the Patriots acquire the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Max McAuliffe

by

Footballfan55

Patrick Chung Shares His Thoughts on Today's World in The Players' Tribune

Football will be there when we get back, but we gotta make sure that everyone will be there to watch.

Devon Clements

by

Footballfan55

Good draft insight from PFF

Max McAuliffe

Article on Markus Bailey, Patriots' Target

Max McAuliffe

Report: Patriots Doing Their Homework on Utah State QB Jordan Love

New England is doing their homework on a quarterback that could potentially be available when they draft in the first round.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe