Report: Josh McDaniels Embarks For Browns Interview First Thing Friday Morning

The day has finally come: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will interview for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching job. This has been a much anticipated day, as McDaniels may not only become the face of another AFC franchise, but he will also leave a gaping hole on the Patriots' coaching staff if he decides to leave New England.

While we knew the day the interview was going to take place, what's the exact time frame during the day for his interview? Well, we now know at the very least when he is departing for Cleveland.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, McDaniels is boarding Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's plane at 8 a.m. this morning to head to Cleveland.

One can expect that since McDaniels is boarding Haslam's place at that time, he will likely have a conversation on the plane with him, or at the very latest mid-day/early afternoon. Because of this, we could hear Cleveland's head-coaching decision as early as this evening.