McDaniels’ ‘Mea Culpa?’ - Patriots OC Explains Red Zone Play Calling Against Chargers

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is no stranger to success. He, a six-time Super Bowl Champion with New England, knows a thing or two about triumphantly guiding an offense to the greatest heights achievable on a football field. However, he is also no stranger to criticism for some of his less-than-favorable moments. (see Patriots Twitter for sufficient evidence to support such a claim.) McDaniels is far from infallible, and has also had his share of questionable decisions. Despite walking away from SoFi Stadium with a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a few of McDaniels’ play choices in the red zone could have been costly for his team. To his credit, the 45-year-old Pats’ OC is more aware of the fact than any fan or member of the media.

Though Week Eight was an ‘up and down’ performance from quarterback Mac Jones, the Pats offense still found a way to put points on the board. Of course, it can be said that the Pats left some significant points on the SoFi Stadium field on Sunday. Some of the blame has been attributed to McDaniels’s red-zone play-calling in the second quarter, which raised more than a few eyebrows. From inside the Chargers’ six-yard line, McDaniels called five passes on eight possible plays, including an unsuccessful, low-percentage goal-line fade on fourth down to Jakobi Meyers. The Pats previous attempt was also a pass from Jones to tight end Hunter Henry, which fell incomplete.

“I look back on that sequence and it’s probably one of the ones I could do differently,” McDaniels told reporters when meeting with the media on Tuesday. “If it works out on third-and-goal … and you end up with the play-pass, and it works, it’s great. And everybody thinks it was a great call.”

The Chargers came into Sunday’s matchup employing one of the worst run defenses in the league; allowing an average of 162.5 yards per game. Despite the Pats having success in running the football to that point in Week Eight, they still opted for the pass more often than not. When they did go to the run, it was on very short yardage, meaning that a run was pretty much expected. On two separate occasions, when facing third-and-short, McDaniels dialed up handoffs to running back Brandon Bolden, each of which were stuffed. Though the Pats found the victory, some of those questionable decisions could have cost them the victory.

“We only have a handful of things you do down there, inside that yard line, so I chose obviously at that point incorrectly,” McDaniels said. “At that point, is it the wrong thing to do to run it? …No, it’s not the wrong thing to do, but I was kind of using some of the things I had seen previously, made the choice to do that, and it didn’t work out in our favor. Then obviously, we didn’t convert the fourth-down play, either.”

The ‘things’ McDaniels had ‘seen previously’ apparently occurred when New England had called a goal-line run earlier during Sunday’s game, resulting in a Damien Harris touchdown. New England’s offensive coordinator explained his noticing a breakdown on the play, with the Bolts’ getting notable penetration to nearly disrupt the play. With significant concern surrounding whether or not a goal-line run would still be effective, McDaniels opted for the pass on consecutive plays.

While New England would secure the victory, largely in part to safety Adrian Phillips’ fourth quarter pick-six of Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert, McDaniels knows that his offense is charged with the duty of putting points on the board. He also realizes that missed opportunities to do so cannot be tolerated, especially with playoff contention within the Patriots’ grasp.

“Not a good sequence for me,” he said. “I think I can do better than that, and I want to do better than that for our team. So, those are always really important plays. Hard to sometimes to choose between certain things based on what you’ve done previously. But I gotta do better, and we can do better than that for sure.”

In the words of James Taylor, the Patriots will be ‘gone to Carolina’ in Week Nine. New England will take on former Patriot Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00pm ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.