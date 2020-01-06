Report: Josh McDaniels Set to Interview With Giants on Wednesday, Browns on Friday

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is the hottest head-coaching candidate in the NFL, is set to interview with the New York Giants for their head-coaching job on Wednesday and with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer also mentions that McDaniels also plans to interview with the Panthers, but no date is mentioned.

We now wait and see. It's hard to imagine McDaniels says no to all three of those head-coaching opportunities, especially the Browns', which is reportedly his "dream job." Because of the Patriots no longer being in the playoffs, we will find out what McDaniels plans to do much sooner than we had anticipated just one week ago.