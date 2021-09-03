Memories of David Patten: A Great Patriot and a ‘Better Man.’

Patriot Maven’s Kevin Tame, Jr. and Mike D’Abate share their memories of the former Patriots wide receiver, who tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 47.

The world of football fandom was deeply saddened on Friday by the news that former NFL wide receiver David Patten, who won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, outside Columbia, South Carolina. He was 47 years old.

Patten may have played for five teams over his twelve-year NFL career, but he is best-known for his four seasons with the Patriots from 2001 to 2004. Having played his college football at Western Carolina, Patten was also a member of the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns. He earned three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and retired as a member of the team in 2010.

Upon hearing of Patten’s tragic passing, Patriot Maven’s Kevin Tame, Jr, and Mike D’Abate took some time to reflect on their memories of David Patten in a Patriots uniform, and the legacy he leaves behind:

October 21st, 2001

By Kevin Tame:

A game I’ll never forget. At the time I was just a young, 14-year-old teenager. The 2-3 New England Patriots had a road game in Indianapolis against Peyton Manning’s Colts. Back then, Manning was in season No. 4 of his career, and was already considered to be one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

That 2001 season was the season Drew Bledsoe went down after he took a tough shot along the sidelines from New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis. That hit was so bad, that Bledsoe suffered internal bleeding. Due to that hit, that was also when Tom Brady took over the reins. I had no idea what greatness I was about to witness that day, that season, or for the next 19 years.

David Patten was the story of that game. In fact, he made history.

First Patten put the Patriots on the board, giving them an early 7-0 lead after he took the ball on an end-around play and raced his way for a 29-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, with the Patriots up 7-3, Patten was once again the hero. He pulled in a pass from Brady at the 48-yard line and then dashed down the field with his great speed for a 91-yard touchdown. After Adam Vinatieri’s extra point, it was a 14-3 ball game in favor of New England.

Just when you thought Patten could not possibly top his great performance, he worked his magic again, but this time through the air. Patten threw for a 60-yard touchdown to WR Troy Brown. David Patten had accounted for a touchdown in three different ways. He became the first player since Walter Payton in 1979 to run, catch, and pass for touchdowns in the same game, helping the Patriots beat the Colts 38-17.

In Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, Patten scored the team's only offensive touchdown. What’s even more impressive to me, is that was literally Brady's first postseason touchdown. Here we are now, in 2021, and Brady has thrown 83 career postseason touchdowns. Patten will forever be in the record books as the guy who caught Brady’s first. A great accomplishment, along with winning three Super Bowls. Rest in peace, champion.

A Playoff Run to Remember:

By Mike D’Abate

As New England’s improbable run to what would be the birth of a dynasty continued, formidable challenges awaited the team and their young quarterback in the playoffs. The Oakland Raiders were first up for the Pats. Though this was a home game, it felt like the Pats were facing a tall task. The Raiders had the stars, the experience and the organizational pedigree to take this one, even as the snow steadily fell in Foxboro.

Fortunately, the Patriots had Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and of course Adam Vinatieri. However, it should not be forgotten that the Pats also had David Patten, who was brilliant in this game. Patten finished the game with 107 yards on eight receptions, including a 25-yard reception in the third quarter, amidst the driving snow. With the Pats only touchdown coming on a six-yard Brady scramble in the fourth quarter, Patten had three previous receptions on that drive; one of which went for 14-yards. Following the infamous ‘tuck rule’ play, Brady looked to Patten and found him for 13-yards on the very next snap. Tried and true, David Patten was always there.

That reliability continued into the following week, as the Pats took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. If the Pats were facing a tall task against the Raiders, the Steelers were considered ‘insurmountable.’ In fact, Pittsburgh’s players were already making hotel reservations in New Orleans; nearly-certain of their inevitable trip to the Super Bowl. Those travel arrangements actually looked like they might stick, when Brady left with a lower leg injury towards the end of the second quarter. Enter former Pats starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Bledsoe immediately zeroed-in on Patten, finding him twice for 15 yards, and 10 yards respectively. The drive would culminate in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Bledsoe to Patten with 1:05 left in the half. The Pats would go on to win the game 24-17 and punch their ticket for Super Bowl XXXVI. Patten finished with 39 yards receiving and one touchdown. However, his connection with Bledsoe is arguably the most notable moment from that contest.

Super Bowl Memories and an Unforgettable Legacy

Tame:

D’Abate:

Super Bowl XXXVI is still a surreal memory, even nearly twenty years after its conclusion. Ty Law’s pick-six, Tom Brady’s game-ending drive and Adam Vinatieri’s 48-yard game-winning field goal launched a dynasty. However, the moment when I truly believed that the Patriots could win this game…against the mighty ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ was David Patten’s back-diving touchdown on an eight-yard pass from Brady. It was the Pats only offensive touchdown of the day. Watching David perform so well, in the middle of many big moments throughout the season, made you believe that this outcome might be a bit different than those of New England’s Super Bowl past.

In his post-playing career, David continued to inspire so many through his spiritual insight and community service. As such, he leaves an inspiring legacy. Sam Gordon, whose management firm represented Patten, revealed to ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he had spoken with Patten's wife. Understandably, his family and friends are "all very heartbroken" by his death. Gordon was also sure to convey that the mark Patten leaves on humanity will extend far beyond the football field.

"If there is one thing I want people to know about David, it's that as great a player he was, he was a better man," Gordon said of his friend.

While the world will greatly miss David Patten, the light, which he provided throughout his life, will forever burn brightly.