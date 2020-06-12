Report: RB Sony Michel Recovering From Foot Surgery

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel went under a knife again this offseason.

This time it was for foot surgery in May, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The 2019 first-round pick had a surgery that was "more maintenance-based to help relieve discomfort that Michel had been experiencing."

"The Patriots are scheduled to return for training camp in late July, but Michel is already back in Foxborough as part of his rehabilitation," Reiss wrote Friday morning. "How Michel progresses will ultimately determine whether he starts training camp on the physically unable to perform list."

Exactly a year ago to the day Michel reportedly underwent a knee scope, which was also considered minor but nevertheless shows a string of medical issues that required extensive work for the Georgia product.

Michel is now entering his third year with the six-time Super Bowl champions. As the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Michel has led the Patriots in rushing the last two seasons. In 2018 he had 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 209 totes during the regular season, and in 2019 he had 912 yards and seven touchdowns on 247 carries.

If Michel had to start the season on PUP, there is still plenty of firepower in New England's backfield for them to succeed on the ground. They have 2019 third-round pick Damien Harris and veteran Rex Burkhead who can shoulder the early-down workload, and James White, who can play situationally on early downs and is a very effective pass-catcher. Special teams standout Brandon Bolden could also earn reps at RB as well.