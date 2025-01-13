Mike Vrabel Bringing Former Titans Exec to Patriots
The New England Patriots have hired a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, and now, they are apparently making some changes to their front office.
Mike Garafolo of NFL media is reporting that the Patriots are expected to add former Tennessee Titans executive Ryan Cowden to their front office. Cowden served in the Titans' front office from 2016 through 2022, including a brief stint as interim general manager during his final season.
He and Vrabel spent five years together in Music City, so it makes sense that the Patriots coach wants to bring Cowden along.
Cowden is currently working in the New York Giants' organization, serving as executive advisor to the general manager.
Garafolo notes that the Giants have given Cowden permission to speak with New England and that while nothing is finalized just yet, Cowden will probably be reuniting with Vrabel in Foxborough soon.
Cowden will serve under top executive Eliot Wolf.
There was some speculation that Wolf could potentially be facing a demotion, but thus far, the Pats are simply adding another voice to the mix.
Still, the move to bring in Cowden definitely puts Wolf on notice, as it displays that the Patriots want more people involved in decision making.
Wolf became New England's No. 1 executive last offseason and did not exactly do a great job in Year 1, striking out in free agency and failing miserably in the NFL Draft (outside of Drake Maye).
The Pats went just 4-13 this past season, marking their second straight year with such a finish. They have also missed the playoffs four of the last five campaigns.
It has certainly been quite the fall for a Patriots franchise that has won six Super Bowls while also making nine Super Bowl appearances since the dawn of the century.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!