Report: Mohamed Sanu Needs Surgery After High Ankle Sprain Failed to Heal

Devon Clements

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu suffered a high ankle sprain back in Week 11 of the 2019 season against the Philadelphia. And according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the sprain has not healed yet, which is why Sanu will need to undergo offseason surgery. 

This explains a lot. After a breakout performance in his second game with the Patriots, in which he caught 10 balls against the Ravens in Week 9, it took another five games for Sanu to record another 10 catches. The belief was that Sanu was having a hard time grasping the offense and that he may be struggling because of his age. It turns out, the veteran was fighting throughout a lot of pain during the second half of the season and never healed from his ankle injury that he suffered in early November. 

New England is desperately in need of some pass-catchers this offseason, which is why they are rumored to be aggressively exploring their options at tight end and wideout, whether it be in free agency or the draft. If Sanu's ankle was seriously hampering his performance in 2019, which it sounds like it was, then we may see a more improved Mohamed Sanu in 2020. That's good news. 

by

MaxMcAuliffe