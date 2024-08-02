Former NFL MVP Makes Surprise Appearance at Patriots Training Camp
It looks like some notable faces around the NFL have some intrigue in getting a first look at the New England Patriots ahead of the coming season, one of which being a former league MVP.
During the Patriots' Friday training camp session, former NFL QB and long-time Atlanta Falcons signal caller Matt Ryan appeared on the sidelines to watch New England's practice. The 15-year league vet will be entering into a media role with CBS Sports this coming season and could be getting a scope of what to expect from this roster leading into his broadcasting debut.
Along with the former Falcons/Indianapolis Colts quarterback coming in the Patriots practice, it seems like he was able to connect with the New England QB room as well, being seen chopping it up with each of Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, and Bailey Zappe after the action in camp. Ryan was also seen chatting with his former Atlanta teammate, TE Austin Hooper.
While Ryan never played for the Patriots during his playing days, there's some significant history between the both him and New England -- most notably dating back to the legendary Super Bowl LI, where every NFL fan knows what transpired in the end all too well.
The track record with Ryan and New England may never escape the infamous 28-3 narrative, but nonetheless, it's a positive sign to see the 4-time Pro Bowler in the building and in the ear of the Patriots QB room-- especially for a young talent like third-overall pick with Drake Maye.
Patriots training camp is still just getting started, creating more room for some more special guests (and fans) to come and get an early picture of how New England will look heading into the 2024 season.
