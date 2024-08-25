Patriots Inactives Revealed for Preseason Finale vs. Commanders
The New England Patriots are entering their final preseason action of the year on Sunday night vs. the Washington Commanders, but they won't have all of their impact players taking the field during their last game before the regular season kicks in.
Here's a full list of the Patriots' inactives for their third preseason game vs. the Commanders:
S Kyle Dugger
CB Jonathan Jones
TE Hunter Henry
DL Deatrich Wise
LB Joshua Uche
OT Vederian Lowe
OT Calvin Anderson
LB Oshane Ximines
DT Armon Watts
TE Mitchell Wilcox
S AJ Thomas
LB Kobe Jones
S Marte Mapu
DL Christian Barmore
PUP: OG Cole Strange, WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Sione Takitaki
The Patriots also won't be going up against a few top playmakers for the Commanders as well, with headliners such as Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin being sidelined for precautionary purposes.
A positive for Patriots fans in this game will be the outlook of their quarterback situation on Sunday night, as all four of their signal callers are expected to suit up and get some time under center. Drake Maye will be the obvious name to watch, as he looks to make one last impression for the QB1 role before Week One vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe will also be an interesting storyline to watch as the night progresses, as the Patriots will be gearing up to cut down their roster to 53 players in the days following this matchup. Without much hope of this team carrying four quarterbacks into the regular season, we'll see how this staff looks to distribute their snaps tonight in one final exhibition.
The Patriots and Commanders will kick things off in FedExField at 8 PM ET.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!