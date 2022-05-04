Skip to main content

NFL International Games Released: Patriots Headed to Mexico?

New England could have gone outside the U.S. to play the Cardinals, but instead will stay "home" in 2022

New England may have nine road games in 2022, but after the NFL released its schedule of international games Wednesday morning the Patriots learned that they are staying "home" this season.

The Patriots' schedule includes a road game at the Arizona Cardinals this season, but the league announced that the San Francisco 49ers will be the opponent for the Nov. 21 game in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

Patriots - Tyquan Thornton Combine 40

Tyquan Thornton

F8F5804A-AC9C-488C-A32E-C7E0449610D3

Cole Strange

Mack Wilson

Mack Wilson

That means New England will play the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, where it hopes to return February 12, 2023 for Super Bowl LVII. When it plays Arizona in the regular season the Patriots may avoid All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is suspended the first six games of the season for violating the league's drug policy.

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the New York Giants will face Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, who play in Tottenham Hotspur October 2. The Denver Broncos will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium October 30.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will travel to Munich, Germany to "host" the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich. It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30a.m. ET.

https___musketfire.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_633942976

Bill Belichick

Kraft

Robert Kraft

4898F30B-689B-43CE-8DDF-ED1867D464F9

Patriots 2022 rookies

The Patriots full schedule will be released May 12. New England's 2022 opponents:

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals

Mack Wilson
News

New Patriots LB Mack Wilson: 'Alabama Not Much Different Than New England'

By Mike D'Abate37 minutes ago
F8F5804A-AC9C-488C-A32E-C7E0449610D3
News

EXCLUSIVE: Chattanooga Coach on Patriots Cole Strange - 'He's Ready'

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
Mac Jones
News

After Further Review: Regrading Patriots 2021 Draft

By Arnav Sharma18 hours ago
Patriots - Tyquan Thornton Combine 40
News

Post-Draft Patriots: Faster! Better?

By Richie Whitt18 hours ago
Patriots - Cole Strange Gillette Stadium
News

NFL Key Dates: When Do Patriots Begin Minicamp, OTAs?

By Mike D'Abate20 hours ago
brady rock
News

Tom Brady Goes Hollywood: Patriots Ex Flexes for 'The Rock'

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
GettyImages-1347133489-scaled-e1647621348247
News

Patriots Positional Preview: LBs - Why Didn't New England Draft One?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.23 hours ago
453B012C-CC05-4097-BC5E-8F759C20ECB7
News

Getting to Know You: 2022 Patriots Undrafted Free Agents

By Mike D'AbateMay 3, 2022