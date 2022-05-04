NFL International Games Released: Patriots Headed to Mexico?

New England could have gone outside the U.S. to play the Cardinals, but instead will stay "home" in 2022

New England may have nine road games in 2022, but after the NFL released its schedule of international games Wednesday morning the Patriots learned that they are staying "home" this season.

The Patriots' schedule includes a road game at the Arizona Cardinals this season, but the league announced that the San Francisco 49ers will be the opponent for the Nov. 21 game in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

That means New England will play the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, where it hopes to return February 12, 2023 for Super Bowl LVII. When it plays Arizona in the regular season the Patriots may avoid All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is suspended the first six games of the season for violating the league's drug policy.

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the New York Giants will face Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, who play in Tottenham Hotspur October 2. The Denver Broncos will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium October 30.

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will travel to Munich, Germany to "host" the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich. It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30a.m. ET.

The Patriots full schedule will be released May 12. New England's 2022 opponents:

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals