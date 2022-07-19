State of AFC East: Can Patriots Win Division?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have dominated their division during the days of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, but when the latter left in free agency last offseason their streak of AFC East titles came to an end. After winning it 17 times since 2001, the Patriots struggled to a 7-9 record in 2020.

The Patriots did bounce back nicely last season. No, they did not win the division, but they finished 10-7 and found themselves back in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the playoffs did not go so well. Brady was not on the field lighting defenses up with Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, or Danny Amendola. Instead, it was Mac Jones under center for his first playoff game. Although not all his fault, the Buffalo Bills crushed the Patriots 47-17.

Speaking of the Bills, not only did they win the division in 2020 and 2021, but they have established themselves as one of the better teams in the NFL. Buffalo finished the 2020 season with a 13-3 record and a trip to the AFC title game, and then an 11-6 record and a date in AFC Divisional round in 2021.

The Miami Dolphins also managed to leapfrog the Patriots in the standings, missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but finishing a respectable 10-6 and 9-8. In fact, since Brady took his talents to Tampa, Miami has beaten the Patriots in four out of their last five games.

The New York Jets, meanwhile, still remain unable to take advantage of New England losing Brady. New York has won a total of six games in the past two seasons.

When looking at the four contenders from the current perspective, however, we can make some relatively safe statements about the state of the AFC East.

The Bills may have the strongest roster top to bottom and as reigning champions can be seen as the favorite to win the division yet again.

The Patriots, in the meantime, still have Bill Belichick so they’ll remain competitive. However, unless some young players make huge strides, it doesn’t feel like they are on the same level as the Bills. In fact, oddsmakers this season predict they are about to take a significant step backward.

The Dolphins’ success will be closely tied to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s development in his third season. Can he become a franchise quarterback? Will star wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill make life easier for him? Ironically enough, Tagovailoa actually has a winning record in his young career. He has a 13-8 record in just 21 starts.

Meanwhile, the Jets are better on paper but have yet to show that they win more than six games under head coach Robert Saleh. This organization hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010. Despite a really good draft, New York is probably still a year or two away from playing consistently successful football again.

Ultimately, Buffalo taking the division crown for a third straight season would not be a surprise, but the other three teams should be more competitive. Miami and New England will likely be fighting for a playoff berth.