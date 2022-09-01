Skip to main content

Patriots Bill Belichick Answers (Sorta) Growing Critics: Retirement?

As only he can, New England's Hall-of-Fame coach addressed when/if he'll step away from football.

With six Super Bowls and 48 consecutive years coaching in the NFL, Bill Belichick's legacy and Hall-of-Fame resume are secure.

Doesn't mean, however, that his current reputation can't be dinged.

Despite the unprecedented success during his 23 years as coach of the New England Patriots, there are fans increasingly frustrated by the team's recent dip under Belichick. Since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season, the Pats are only 17-16 and without a playoff win.

In eight seasons as an NFL coach without Brady, Belichick can only boast one postseason victory.

Although a small pocket of fans aren't enjoying Belichick's work as much as they once did, the coach who turned 70 this offseason said this week he has no plans of retiring. Appearing on WEEI's Greg Hill Show, Belichick - in typical fashion - shrugged off anything other than his team's Sept. 11 opener against an AFC East rival.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Just worried about Miami," he said. "I feel good. Thinking about Miami. I don’t have any answers (about retirement). There's no one-year plan, five-year plan or 10-year plan."

While fans focus primarily on the Patriots' on-field results, Belichick maintains he still enjoys his cherished "process" that has driven him since he started as special assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975. During training camp, Belichick tried to spice things up for his team with a diversionary visit to Dana White's UFC training center outside Las Vegas.

But to him it's the grind, not the glamour.

"I still enjoy all aspects of what I do, throughout the year," Belichick said. "Game day. Practice. Building a team in the offseason. Draft. Teaching. It's all challenging and I still love it. No matter what your position - coach, player, trainer, whatever - it's a tough competition in the NFL and you have to prepare right to perform well."

Belichick sounds nothing like a man pondering stepping down. Now, about those "Fire Bill" Pats jerseys ...

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

E33F491A-4E47-419C-9901-7C0227528C72
News

What's Lynn Bowden Jr. Add To Patriots Practice Squad?

By Mike D'Abate
mviib0ukjtpuqydkezr5
News

Patriots WRs: Better Than Last Year?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Sam Roberts
News

Golden Goose? Another Small College Discovery Makes Patriots Roster

By Richie Whitt
Patriots DE LaBryan Ray
News

Patriots Practice Squad: Familiar Names, Full Roster

By Mike D'Abate
A443E8E0-E074-47DA-871B-9CB154104A50
News

Chasen Rookie Dream: Hines Earns Patriots Roster Spot

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Brenden Schooler
News

Patriots Long-Shot Roster Streak Continues: 19 Years

By Richie Whitt
Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill Belichick
News

Youth, Versatility Key Patriots 53-Man Roster: Who Made Cut?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Lil'Jordan Humphrey
News

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Patriots Biggest Surprise Cut?

By Richie Whitt