Done Deal: Former Patriot Joining Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

Aqib Talib is set for a prominent role with Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

Former New England Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib is reportedly set to join Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this upcoming season, according to NFL Network.

Talib will reportedly be involved in pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, joining co-former players Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service. Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson will serve as the main wraparound studio host for Prime Video’s TNF broadcast.

Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion, was once a vital part of the Patriots’ secondary. He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams before announcing his retirement in September 2020. Ironically, he almost made one last pit stop in New England. The accomplished cornerback said he turned down an offer to rejoin the Patriots.

Talib is the latest notable former Patriot to enter the media world. The list consists of some successful names such as Willie McGinest, who's made a career at NFL Network, Rob Ninkovich, Randy Moss, Damien Woody, and Tedy Bruschi, who all have all found second careers as television analysts with ESPN. And, of course, Rodney Harrison is a commentator on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman was a studio analyst last season on Showtime's “Inside the NFL.” Even Rob Gronkowski had a brief stint with Fox Sports as an NFL Analyst, plus Tom Brady has a media contract lined up with FOX for 10 years and $375 million. 

Talib is just the latest, and there will likely be more players in the future.

“Thursday Night Football” moves to Amazon’s Prime Video this year after having been on Fox Sports since 2018. Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football broadcast will be Chiefs-Chargers Sept. 15. The Patriots host the Bills Dec. 1 on Amazon.

