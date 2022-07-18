Patriots Super Bowl Hero: Favorite for NFL TV Job?

FOXBORO — A new favorite has emerged for a job on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

Nate Burleson's spot is still vacant after he left the show last August for a role on “CBS This Morning” and for roughly a year the company has been searching for his replacement.

Jason McCourty is reportedly a top candidate for the job.

That’s right, another former New England Patriots player is on the verge of transitioning from the football field to a national TV role.

In June we learned that former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib is joining Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this upcoming season.

Not to mention that Patriots icon Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst after he's finally done playing.

McCourty, 34, recently publicized his retirement on his Instagram account. Originally a 2009 sixth-round pick out of Rutgers, he enjoyed a 13-year career between the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.

In his three seasons in New England, he won a Super Bowl in 2018-19. He will always be remembered for making one of the most underrated clutch plays in Super Bowl history. In the third quarter clinging to a 3-0 lead, McCourty showed tremendous hustle to break up what looked like an easy go-ahead touchdown for Brandin Cooks. It was the biggest play of the entire night and it helped secure the win. The Patriots went on to defeat the Rams 13-3.

In the event that McCourty's officially named Burleson's replacement, he will join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Jamie Erdahl on the show. Erdahl is also a new add, following Kay Adams’s departure in May.

Good Morning Football airs live Monday-Friday at 7:00 AM ET on NFL Network.