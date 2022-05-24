Boston Strong: Patriots Showing Support for Celtics

Led by superfan Damien Harris, several New England football players were in TD Garden Monday night to watch basketball.

You'd think Damien Harris would have enough to consume him these days.

With OTAs starting this week at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots leading rusher from 2021 (929 yards, 15 touchdowns) could be concerned about holding off Rhamondre Stevenson's efforts to cut into his carries. Or the arrival of rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, who'll also want the football. Even perhaps the unsettled shuffling of offensive coaches in the wake of long-time play-caller Josh McDaniels' departure to Las Vegas.

Damien Harris Celtic Bill Cross-over support

But, for now, the main thing on Harris' mind is basketball, in the form of his beloved Boston Celtics.

Harris has embraced Boston sports culture since arriving in 2019. He is a frequent attendee at Bruins games - and was their banner captain for Game 6 of the first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes - but has openly expressed his passion for the Celtics. In fact, it was Harris that made a bold prediction two months ago about the Celtics' current playoff success.

He was courtside Monday night as the Celtics jumped to an 18-1 lead and cruised to easy Game 4 win that even the Eastern Conference Finals with the Miami Heat at 2-2. Harris suddenly has a lot of company as Boston anxiously anticipates the Celtics' 18th championship banner.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Also at Game 4 were Devin and Jason McCourty, James White, Malcolm Butler and Patrick Chung. Quarterback Mac Jones attended a game of the previous series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even notoriously unaffected coach Bill Belichick donned a Celtics cap for Monday's press conference following OTAs.