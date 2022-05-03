Skip to main content

NFL Key Dates: When Do Patriots Begin Minicamp, OTAs?

The NFL league year has begun and some notable dates remain on its 2022 offseason calendar, highlighted by the start of OTAs, followed by training camp.

2022 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IMPORTANT DATES

May 13-15 — Patriots Rookie Minicamp

May 16 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 19-22 (Tentative) — NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Invited rookies (typically, first- and/or second-round selections) must be permitted by their respective clubs to attend. Such players are unavailable for offseason workouts, OTA days, and minicamps during this period.

May 23-25 — Spring League Meeting

May 23-24 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

May 26 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

JUNE

June 1 — Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.

June 1-3 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

June 7-9 — Patriots Mandatory Minicamp, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts 

June 13-14 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

June 15 — Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).

June 16-17 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)

Late June — Rookie Readiness Program to be held by individual clubs.

