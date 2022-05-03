NFL Key Dates: When Do Patriots Begin Minicamp, OTAs?
2022 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IMPORTANT DATES
May 13-15 — Patriots Rookie Minicamp
May 16 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
May 19-22 (Tentative) — NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Invited rookies (typically, first- and/or second-round selections) must be permitted by their respective clubs to attend. Such players are unavailable for offseason workouts, OTA days, and minicamps during this period.
May 23-25 — Spring League Meeting
May 23-24 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)
May 26 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)
JUNE
June 1 — Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.
June 1-3 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)
June 7-9 — Patriots Mandatory Minicamp, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
June 13-14 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)
June 15 — Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).
June 16-17 — Patriots Voluntary Offseason Training Activities (OTA)
Late June — Rookie Readiness Program to be held by individual clubs.