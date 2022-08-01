Deshaun Watson Suspension: Fair Compared To Patriots 'Deflategate'?

In 2016, the New England Patriots were punished for allegedly deflating footballs. Their penalty: A four-game suspension of quarterback Tom Brady, the loss of first- and fourth-round draft picks, and $1 million fine.

In 2022, Deshaun Watson has been punished for allegedly sexually assaulting 25 female massage therapists. His penalty: A six-game suspension, with no fine.

Let the complaining commence.

Obviously there are no "winners" in an ugly case that affected so many victims. But Patriots fans - who undoubtedly will a relatively harsher sentence for deflating footballs than for assaulting women - can take solace in this fallout from Monday's decision by an arbitrator:

As part of Watson's six-game suspension, he will have to miss the Oct. 16 game in Cleveland against the Patriots. That means in Week 6 New England will not have to face the 2020 NFL passing leader, but rather former teammate Jacoby Brissett as the Browns' quarterback.

Monday's ruling, of course, was mostly about fairness, not football.

After months of investigation and testimony, a former federal judge recommended that Watson be suspended for the six games of the upcoming NFL season. Though the NFL Players Association has previously said it would accept the decision, the NFL and Watson have three days to appeal the decision.

Such appeal would be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The ruling comes after an exhaustive investigation into Watson's case, in which 25 women filed civil lawsuits against him starting in March 2021. Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June and reportedly has reached deals with three more as of Monday. Robinson heard arguments from Watson, the NFLPA and the NFL in June.

The star quarterback, traded from Houston to Cleveland last Spring, has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

If the ruling stands and Watson misses the first six games, he will lose $333,000 in salary, or about 0.14 percent of his record $230 million guaranteed contract. Watson will lose none of his $44.9 million signing bonus, of which he received the first $15 million Monday.

For individual precedent, Watson’s six-game suspension mirrors past penalties for Dallas Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliott and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Watson’s case — like Elliott’s and Roethlisberger’s — lacked criminal charges.

The Browns first six games this season are against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers and Patriots.