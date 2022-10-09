Matthew Judon Sack, Kyle Dugger Scoop 'n Score Give Patriots 16-0 Lead on Lions: WATCH

FOXBORO — Making his first NFL start on ‘Throwback Sunday’ at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has done an admirable job in leading the Pats offense in Week 5.

However, it would be safeyy Kyle Dugger that scored the only touchdown of the first half.

After forcing another Detroit punt, the Pats attempted to extend their 6-0 lead. Yet, their momentum would be stalled when receiver Nelson Agholor bobbled a would-be completion into the hands of defensive back DeShon Elliott for an interception.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff took over at the 50-yard line with great field position. As such, Detroit looked primed to light the scoreboard for the first time on the day. Detroit’s eight play-drive was highlighted by a 20-yard pass from Goff to wide receiver Khalid Raymond on 3rd and 13 from the Lions’ 47-yard line.

Facing 4th and 9 from the Patriots 32-yard line, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opted to attempt the first down. However, Goff was strip-sacked by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, his fourth sack of the season. Dugger caught the fumble on one hop at the Pats' 41-yard line and returned it untouched 59 yards to the end zone.

A late Nick Folk field goal pushed the Pats' lead to 16-0.

