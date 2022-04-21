Skip to main content

Lucky 21: Patriots Rich History with 1st-Round Draft Position

From Pro Bowl players to Super Bowl champions, New England has enjoyed success with the 21st overall draft pick.

Foresight says the New England Patriots - according to various NFL mock drafts - could next week select from a wide range of players:

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Michigan safety Daxton Hill.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Hindsight suggests the pick will be productive, as the Patriots have a rich history of quantity and quality drafting 21st overall.

New England, which owns No. 21 in next week's NFL Draft, has selected from the position six times in its history. Of those six players, all had relatively successful careers - from Pro Bowl players to Super Bowl champions - with the franchise.

1967 John Charles - Okay, they can't all be home runs. Although 34 starts and six interceptions for the defensive back over three seasons playing for the "Boston" Patriots is far from a bust.

1976 Tim Fox - Hard-hitting safety from Ohio State played six seasons for Patriots and made Pro Bowl in 1980.

2002 Daniel Graham - Tight end was never a dynamic pass-catcher, but he amassed 68 grabs and 11 touchdowns playing on back-to-back Super Bowl champs 2003-04.

2004 Vince Wilfork - Dominating nose tackle played 11 years in New England, making five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team while winning two rings.

2006 Laurence Maroney - Though he never became a breakout star, in 2007 the Minnesota running back had 835 yards and six touchdowns in helping the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

2012 Chandler Jones - Electric pass-rusher made the Pro Bowl in 2015 before leaving New England leading the NFL in sacks and blossoming into one of the most disruptive defensive players with the Arizona Cardinals.

Though the 21st pick hasn't been exhilarating the last couple of years - the Colts' Kwity Paye in 2021 and Eagles' Jalen Reagor in 2020 - through the years it did spawn two Pro Football Hall-of-Famer receivers in Lynn Swann (1974) and Randy Moss (1998).

Of the last 20 No. 21 picks, eight have played in a Pro Bowl.

