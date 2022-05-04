Skip to main content

Patriots Passion: Bailey Zappe's Girlfriend Shows Love for QB Pick

Reminiscent of another picturesque New England quarterback couple, the fourth-round pick got some love on social media.

For years - through Super Bowls and sexy photoshoots - New England Patriots fans grew accustomed to beautiful woman on the arm of their star quarterback.

Then: Giselle Bündchen. Now: Hannah Lewis?

Bailey Zappe = Drew Brees?

Cole Strange

Bill Belichick

It's easier to find more Patriots fans triggered by New England's selection of Bailey Zappe than those thrilled.

Why would the Patriots reach for Cole Strange at No. 29 overall? And why - after last year spending a No. 1 pick on Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones - would they waste a fourth-rounder on a player in a position of strength who will almost assuredly not help the team on the field in 2022?

Lewis doesn't care about any of that. She's Zappe's longtime girlfriend and she posted an adorable congratulations on her Instagram this week to the former Western Kentucky star. Wrote Lewis:

“PATRIOTS!!!! ❤️💙Bailey Michael Zappe, watching you work so hard to achieve your dreams has been nothing short of amazing! When we first met and I asked you what you wanted to do when you got out of college you answered with no hesitation, NFL. Through all the many odds you persevered and made your dreams come true. You inspire me everyday and you should be so proud of yourself. I love you!” 

According to Lewis' IG, the couple will celebrate five years together in September.

Despite his record-setting season in 2021, Zappe will enter training camp behind Jones, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham on New England's depth chart.

2022 draft haul

Patriots - Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe

Patriots - Bailey Zappe Scramble

No. 1 on Hannah Lewis' roster

“There’s always value in having good players on your team and Bailey is a good player," said Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh. "This guy is a winner … he has a lot of great traits that you want in a quarterback. He’s going to add value to our team. It’s going to be up to him to kind of carve out what that role is here initially and then going forward.”

According to Lewis, Zappe is already inspirational.

According to his coach at Western Kentucky, Zappe might someday be Drew Brees.

