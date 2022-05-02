Fast Track: Patriots Explain Trade-Up to Draft Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton

New England picked Thornton with the No. 50 selection in the second round, adding a playmaker for quarterback Mac Jones.

The New England Patriots didn't necessarily need to pick a wide receiver in this year's draft after addressing the position by trading for veteran Devante Parker and signing Ty Montgomery in free agency. In fact, New England's healthy receiving depth chart heading into the draft consisted of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, N'Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon.

Montgomery, granted, is more of a pass-catching running back. Even so, he can provide steady contributions as a hybrid receiver/running back and kick returner.

Nonetheless, when Patriots general manager Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh found themselves on the clock in the second round last Saturday, they elected to trade up and take Baylor's Tyquan Thornton with the 50th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"You want to get faster," Groh explained. "Just like if you want to get tougher, you'd better get tough guys. You want to get faster, you'd better get fast guys. I don't know how many guys out there are faster than Tyquan. So, we're really excited to be able to add him and his explosive playmaking. He is fast."

Thornton, a former 3-star recruit for the state of Florida, is 6-3 and 181 pounds and ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which ranked first among receivers and third overall.

He started 14 games as a senior for Baylor and led the team with 62 catches and 10 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Thornton is also eager to get to work with quarterback Mac Jones. A fellow Floridian, Thornton says he’s been watching Jones since he was quarterbacking at the University of Alabama and he’s been impressed by what he’s seen on tape.

“He’s a stud, man,” Thornton said. “He plays at a high level. He’s a great quarterback and I’m excited to get to work with him.”

Groh was asked about Thornton's size and whether or not he fits the typical Patriots prototype.

"Yeah, I don't exactly know what the prototype is. I haven't been here that long," Groh joked. "Two guys who have played together, both played the position, a little bit differently, but I don't think Randy Moss really looks a whole lot like Wes Welker. But they're both good players and they both have really good skill sets. So, we've really just got to focus on the skill set and how it's going to apply to what we want to do offensively at that position. Yeah, he's a little bit longer, a little bit leaner, but with his speed, he can certainly open some things up for us offensively."

Joining Montgomery and Parker as new additions to the wide receiver room, Thornton will have a chance to grow over time, not needing to be a superstar right away. Mix that with his ball skills and ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage—something that's pivotal in the Patriots' offensive scheme—and this wide receiver has the chance to make a huge impact going forward.