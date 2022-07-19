Has Belichick Finally Drafted a Productive WR in Patriots' Rookie Thornton?

FOXBORO — The football prowess of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick requires no embellishment.

His enshrinement in Canton became a mere formality long ago. The sustained success with which he has guided the Patriots over the past two-plus decades remains his greatest mystique. Whether he is praised as a ‘defensive genius’ or playfully mocked as a ‘diabolical manipulator,’ Belichick has reached the top of the coaching plateau for one, simple reason. He has always done what he believes to be in the best interest for the football team

However, there have been times in which his judgment has led to less-than-favorable results. From an infamous failed conversion on 4th-and-2 in Indianapolis to benching cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, evidence does exist to remind us that Belichick may be incredibly impressive, but not infallible.

Perhaps the most significant blemish on an otherwise impeccable resume is Belichick’s record when drafting prospects at wide receiver. Despite some impressive line items on the list of Belichickian draftees at wideout [Deion Branch and David Givens in 2022, Julian Edelman in 2009], the Pats head coach has a rather dismal record when selecting wideouts since 2010.

2010 — 3rd Round — Taylor Price

2012 — 7th Round — Jeremy Ebert

2013 — 2nd Round — Aaron Dobson

2014 — 7th Round — Jeremy Gallon

2016 — 4th Round — Malcolm Mitchell

2016 — 7th Round — Devin Lucien

2018 — 6th Round — Braxton Berrios

2019 — 1st Round — N’Keal Harry

2021 — 7th Round — Tre Nixon

Of the nine names listed above, few have tasted even the slightest success in a Patriots uniform. Former Ohio University standout Taylor Price 2010 finished his NFL career with only 80 yards receiving on five catches. Marshall receiver Aaron Dobson showed some promise in his rookie season by catching 37 balls for over 500 yards. After dealing with a variety of injuries, as well as struggling with drops, the Patriots would go on to cut him before his fourth year.

Marshall arguably heads the list of those who might fall into the ‘what might have been’ category. The Georgia product finished his rookie season with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games and six starts. He played an integral role in helping New England to a victory in Super Bowl LI. In the game, he caught six passes for 70 yards as the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime by a score of 34-28. Mitchell caught all five targets from Tom Brady in the pivotal fourth quarter, and converted four of those five receptions into first downs. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the remainder of his career; ultimately forcing his retirement in 2019.

Still, Belichick’s most prominent swing-and-miss came in the form of the recently-jettisoned N’Keal Harry, who was recently traded to the Chicago Bears. Harry joined the Patriots at 32 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He was the first wide receiver selected by New England in the first round since 2000. Despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival in the league, Harry had little impact over his first three seasons. Hampered by injuries during his first two years with the Pats, he has appeared in only 35 of a possible 50 games, including two playoff contests. Throughout the course of his Patriots tenure, he caught only 59 combined passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns. Harry also carried the football eight times for 56 yards, never elevating himself into a starting role within the New England offense.

Despite the dismal nature of the Patriots’ recent wide receiver draft history, there is hope for redemption.

Enter Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton.

When at his best, Thornton provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide quarterback Mac Jones with immediate value as a deep threat, and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

During his time at Baylor, Thornton served in the ‘X’ receiver role. It is anticipated that he will continue in the same capacity in New England, However, with the Patriots penchant for utilizing their receivers in multiple alignments, Thornton will unlikely be limited to one role. No matter where he may align on the field, the former Baylor Bear has the straight-line speed to take the top off of a defense — an ability which may make him a fan-favorite in New England in short order.

Though he may be characterized as a vertical speedster, Thornton is eager to demonstrate his ability to help New England’s receiving corps in numerous ways. Fortunately for the Patriots, he believes himself to be in the perfect place to cultivate that skillset.

Should Thornton realize his expectations, Belichick’s record of selecting future franchise wideouts may be viewed through a more positive lens. Still, it may take at least one or two more ‘hits’ among the misses to turn the tide in an otherwise impeccable record of Belichickian excellence.