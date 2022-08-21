Did Patriots Icons Brady, Gronk Nearly Sign With Raiders?

FOXBORO — Could there really have been a chance that both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were going to suit up for the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2020 season?

Just three weeks after the Miami Dolphins made headlines for illegally contacting Brady in 2019 and 2020 while he was under contract with the New England Patriots, we are now learning that there's actually another team that was in the running to land the greatest quarterback of all time.

The difference this time, of course, is there was no illegal tampering.

Jon Gruden and then-Raiders general manager Mike Mayock oversaw all personnel decisions for the team at the time. However, neither one of them had anything to do with recruiting Brady and Gronkowski. In fact, it was UFC president Dana White, who is not connected to the Raiders to any extent.

White told a flabbergasting story Saturday night about how the two former Patriots legends almost wound up as members of the Raiders.

There ended up being only one problem preventing it all from happening, though. According to White, Gruden put a halt on it all.

“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders, and it was almost a done deal,” White said when appearing on the ESPN telecast the Gronkowski family was hosting for UFC 278. “And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said he didn’t want him. All hell broke loose, man. It was crazy. Brady was already looking at houses and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming.

“So, Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up. There’s so much story that goes along with this behind the scenes. I was never going to tell that story until Gronk just said it.”

Perhaps Gruden knew it was illegal and wanted nothing to do with it to avoid fines or loss of draft picks?

Gruden resigned from the Raiders last October after the revelation of his use of homophobic and anti-feminist language in a series of emails over the course of seven years.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, is now the Raiders head coach. So what if Brady and Gronkowski did end up in Las Vegas? Would they both still be playing? If so, we could have witnessed a reunion between three vital pieces of New England's six Super Bowls.

Gronkowski basically corroborated White’s story that he was ready to come out of retirement to join Brady that season at their first choice in Las Vegas, not Tampa Bay.

“It worked out for the best and I’m glad it did not go through,” Gronkowski said. “It all worked out for the best, man. I’m glad we went to Tampa, man. It just worked out. I love that place.”

While Gronkowski is now retired, there has been speculation that he could return midseason. Meanwhile, Brady is getting set for his third season with the Buccaneers even though the 45-year-old quarterback is on a baffling absence from training camp.

Based on the timetable of White’s story, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could now be considered the subject of Brady’s infamous “you're sticking with that motherf----- over me” quote from last year. Brady fired the shot at an anonymous team that backed out of his free agency bidding at the last minute to stick with another quarterback, leading to speculation that it could’ve been former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It is safe to say that things worked out with Gronkowski and Brady teaming up with the Buccaneers as they won their fourth Super Bowl title together.