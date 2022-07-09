Former Patriots' WR Braxton Berrios: 'Utmost Grateful'

Despite a disappointing stint in New England, Berrios still ended up with a Super Bowl title as well as a ton of football knowledge

FOXBORO — Braxton Berrios doesn’t have any animosity towards the New England Patriots, but his departure has unquestionably helped restore his career.

Although his tenure in New England may have been short-lived, he certainly learned a lot from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

The Patriots drafted the former Miami slot receiver with the 210th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Regrettably, Berrios went on injured reserve before playing a single regular-season snap in New England. The only game action he took part in was in the preseason.

Despite missing the entire year, he did receive a Super Bowl ring by virtue of being on the 2018 team. He was cut during final roster cuts before the start of the 2019 season.

The New York Jets picked him up for the 2019 season and he’s been a productive member as both a receiver and returner. Berrios earned First-Team All-Pro honors last year as a kick returner and put up a decent stat line on offense. He caught 46 passes, for 431 yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

The 26-year-old just signed a two-year contract worth $12 million during the offseason. Entering his fifth season in the NFL, he’s starting to make a name for himself. His contributions on the field prove that he’s found a home in New York.

He joined the “Adam Schefter Podcast” and discussed the impact New England made on him.

“I’m utmost grateful to the Patriots, coach Bill Belichick, and that organization for giving me that chance. I will always say I learned more in the year there than really anywhere in my career about football. I got to sit in those meeting rooms with Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels who is in Las Vegas now. I got to learn from guys like Edelman and Matthew Slater from a special teams perspective.”

Sequentially, Berrios had a chance to be a perfect fit in the Patriots' offense. It came down to whether he could grasp the system and develop a rapport with Brady.

“Coach McDaniels was running the offensive rooms, but at times Tom would stop him and he’d say, ‘Hey guys, just so you know this is what I see, this is what I’m looking at, this is my progression, and this is why,’” Berrios said. “I figured out he favored his receivers based on how they were able to see the things that he did. Gronk was on the same page, Edelman, and Moss were all his favorite receivers because they made the game easier for him because they were where they knew they were supposed to be.”

Berrios clearly found his way in the NFL after learning how to be a pro in Foxboro. He was one of the few bright spots on a bad Jets team last season.

“I feel like I got a Ph.D. in football over there. You know it didn’t work out for whatever reasons and obviously looking back getting cut was the best thing that ever happened because it felt like the back was against the wall there.”